Uriah Heep announce first dates of Magican's Farewell world tour

Uriah Heep have detailed the UK leg of their upcoming farewell tour. The run of seven dates kicks off at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham on February 19, concludes at Bexhill's De La Warr Pavilion on February 27, and includes a prestigious show at London's iconic Palladium venue.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am this Friday from MyTicket, while support comes from Canadian legends April Wine – who haven't played in the UK since their Nature Of The Beast Tour in 1981 – and New York rockers Tyketto.

“Who can believe next year is 55 years since the band started?" asked Mick Box in a video posted earlier this week. "And I know many of you have been with us since the beginning. Well, none of us are getting younger so unfortunately we have made the decision to wind down touring the World starting next year.



"Under the very apt title of The Magician’s Farewell we will start our final journey on the road. This isn’t going to be one of those long, dragged out goodbyes but we do intend over the next two/three years to play as many places possible and see you all for one last time. I want to reiterate that the band will continue to play shows as long as we can after we are done touring but these will be limited to one-off festival type events and the like.



"On behalf of the band and myself I want to thank you all for the continued support you have always given us and it means so much to us. Look forward to seeing you all again very soon … ‘Appy Days!"

Uriah Heep: The Magician's Farewell UK tour 2025

Feb 19: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Feb 20: Bristol Beacon

Feb 22: Gateshead Glasshouse

Feb 23: Glasgow King’s Theatre

Feb 25: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Feb 26: London Palladium

Feb 27: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

