Unreleased Terry Reid tracks get May release

The Other Side Of The River, a collection of songs from Terry Reid recorded during the sessions for his River album, will be released on May 20. The album has been remastered from the original analogue tapes, and will include six previously unreleased compositions and five alternative takes of tracks from the 1973 version. The sleeve notes are by Terry Reid himself.

With River recorded over three years, across two continents and with two producers, there are an estimated four albums worth of unreleased material left over from those sessions, and The Other Side Of The River sees some of those tracks available officially for the first time. Musicians on the album include John Lennon’s drummer Alan White, Ike Turner’s bass player Lee Miles, and Kaleidoscope’s David Lindley on violin.

Terry Reid kicks off a tour of the East Coast of the US and the UK in April (dates below). The Other Side Of The River is available to pre-order now from Light In The Attic.

Terry Reid on tour

Apr 21: The Cutting Room, NYC

Apr 22: Harrisburg Theatre, PA

Apr 23: The Falcon, Marlboro, NY

May 04: The Black Box, Belfast

May 05: Coughlans Bar, Cork

May 06: Roisin Bar, Galway

May 07: Arthur’s Pub, Dublin

May 08: Springhill Bar, Portrush

May 12: Under The Bridge, London

May 18: Cluny 2, Newcastle

May 19: Admiral Bar – Glasgow

May 22: The Portland, Cambridge

May 26: Portsmouth, Guildhall

May 28: The Robin2, Wolverhampton

Jun 01: The Tivoli Theatre, Wimbourne Minster

