Unique triple bill set to bring a touch of Southern rock to the UK

A bill bringing three Southern rock bands to the UK has been announced for later this year.

Jason And The Scorchers, Dan Baird & Homemade Sin and The Kentucky Headhunters will play across the UK in September, with each band playing a full set each night.

The Kentucky Headhunters’ guitarist Richard Young says: “There is no doubt that, had it not been for these two pioneering acts helping to open doors, The Kentucky Headhunters would not have had the opportunity to finally start releasing albums after 20 years of struggling to do so.

“The Heads have always held these fine folks in high esteem for their personalities, as well as their music. Oddly enough, the three bands have never played together, and it's finally happening, for the first time, in the UK!

“We already know in our gut, this is gonna be a tour that will be off the chain. so, watch out UK – here comes a 50 Gallon Barrel of Kick Ass!”

Former Georgia Satellites members Dan Baird and Mauro Magellan are joined in the Homemade Sin lineup by Warner E. Hodges, while Hodges also plays in Jason And The Scorchers.

He says: “Fans should really be looking forward to this triple bill with Dan Baird & Homemade Sin, The Kentucky Headhunters, and Jason And The Scorchers.

“They’ll get one helluva kick-ass show for sure. Three bands, in rare form, trying to ‘one up’ the next band.

“Should be a hootenanny of friendly competition. It’ll be a kinda Southern fried, family reunion for the bands! Let it rock y’all!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this Friday (February 1).