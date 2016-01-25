Bowie planned posthumous releases

David Bowie made plans for a series of anthology releases before his death earlier this month, it’s been revealed.

He died of cancer, aged 69, on January 10 – just after the release of his album Blackstar.

Producer Tony Visconti later said that the pair had hoped to make one more album before the disease ended his life, and several tracks had reached the demo stage.

Now Newsweek reports a source close to the late icon discussing “a long list of musical releases that Bowie planned before he died.”

It’s not known whether the anthologies will contain previously-unreleased material, but the source says Bowie divided his work into eras and didn’t necessarily want it to be launched in chronological order.

The first title in the series isn’t expected until next year, however. Archivist Kevin Cann says: “Bowie only gave you just enough of everything to still keep you hungry. Blackstar has only come out recently, which is enough for the moment. There’s plenty of time for other things.”

Meanwhile, it appears unlikely that any form of biography will ever be released with the subject’s input. Penguin Books had been working on a project to be called Bowie: Objects, featuring 100 items chosen and explained by him – but a spokesman says the firm are “not expecting it to happen.” An autobiography begun with Cameron Crowe in the 1970s was abandoned before the end of the decade.

