“We have to carry on howling, no matter how wrong it feels”: Ulver release Locusts and Nocturne #2, their first songs since longtime member Tore Ylwizaker’s death

Genre-smashers Ulver have released two new songs, Locusts and Nocturne #2.

The tracks continue the run-up to the Norwegians’ 14th studio album, which they are releasing one single at a time. They’re also the first pieces of music from the band since the death of their longtime keyboardist and producer Tore Ylwizaker. Ylwizaker died of as-yet-undisclosed causes on August 16, his 54th birthday.

Ulver have confirmed in a statement that only two more songs from the new album are yet to come out, and that a physical release will happen this autumn via House Of Mythology.

They write on social media: “Last month, right before Tore’s passing, we finished two pieces which you can hear now, on digital platforms, for our yet unnamed new album. We have to carry on howling, as said, no matter how wrong it feels. Our church is music.

“We will conclude with two more pieces and a pre-order for the physical release (LP/CD) via [House Of Mythology] sometime this fall. Everything falls. Count your blessings. Ulver xx”

Ulver were formed in 1993 as a black metal band by vocalist Krystoffer Rygg. Following Ylwizaker’s addition to the lineup in 1997, they began to experiment with such textures as progressive rock, jazz, industrial, post-rock and ambient. Since 2017’s lauded The Assassination Of Julius Caesar, they have focussed on a progressive synthpop sound.

The collective, now composed of Rygg with musicians Jørn H. Sværen and Ole Aleksander Halstensgård, began the build-up to their next album last year, when they released the single Ghost Entry. They later revealed that they were eschewing the usual album release and promotion process in a social media statement.

The band wrote: “This time we’re gonna keep dropping tracks till it becomes an album. It’s a backwards way, with no pre-order, promo people or anything, but that’s how we wanna roll. Quite liberating in these twilight years.”

They continued: “We’ve made enough albums the conventional way, and the kids don’t care about that anyway. So feel free to spread it on the Tik Tok or what have you. Ultimately, you keep this old boat afloat through your conscious/subconscious acts of listening and whispering our name. Ulver xx”

Ulver have no live dates planned at time of publication.