Ulrich: Writing of new Metallica album almost complete

Lars Ulrich says Metallica are in the latter stages of penning a new album.

The drummer – who is also preparing for a string of Metallica festival dates this year – says new material is coming together for the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ulrich says: “We’re going through the grind. We’re in there doing riffs and putting them into songs. We don’t really write one song and then show up the next day and do another one. We just work on riffs and sections, connecting riffs and tempos and moods.

“We’ve been doing this, off and on, for the better part of a year. We’re going to do these dates this summer and then really hone down. I’d say that right now, we’re in the fourth inning. We’re going to start talking about who is going to produce the album. We haven’t started recording yet. But we are deep into the songwriting part of it.”