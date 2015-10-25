UK Subs confirm upcoming 26th and final album

UK Subs have confirmed that they’ll begin work on their 26th and final album next month.

The punk icons have followed a sequential ‘alphabet’ process for their previous 25 albums starting with 1979’s Another Kind Of Blues. Their final effort’s title will begin with the letter Z, with the band mooting the possible title Ziezo. It will be the follow-up to this year’s Yellow Leader.

In a statement, Charlie Harper, Alvin Gibbs, Jamie Oliver and Jet say: “The UK Subs will embark on the making of our 26th and final official album next month. As some of you already know, each former LP, starting with Another Kind Of Blues released in 1979, has a primary title letter taken from the alphabet in sequential order.

“This new record will fulfil and complete that tradition by utilising a title that will begin with the letter Z. It is, to our knowledge, the first time any band has succeeded in this, and in recognition of its significance we have decided that no other Subs album will be forthcoming after this concluding LP.

“We may yet record an occasional single or EP in the future, but the Z album will be the very last long playing record from the band.”

A Pledge Music campaign will launch on November 1.