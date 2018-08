Municipal Waste's Tony Foresta has gone and formed a band with other members of Waste, Cannabis Corpse and Darkest Hour – sounds good, right? Well we're streaming their second album The Tyranny Of Will in its entirety. HAVE A LISTEN!

Digging the album? Well you can find out more on Iron Reagan from Tony himself in the new issue of Metal Hammer out 16th September.

The Tyranny Of Will is out 16th September, pre-order it from iTunes.