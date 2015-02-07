UDO find their drummer

21-year-old Sven Dirkschneider has been named drummer for German metal outfit UDO - the band led by his father Udo Dirkschneider.

They put out a public call for drummer auditions in December after Francesco Jovino quit the group weeks ahead of a world tour and the January 23 release of their 15th album Decadent.

The band say in a statement: “His drumming has simply convinced us most. His style of playing is fresh and really grooves heavily. It simply is exactly what we need for UDO.

“We also know that Sven fits perfectly into the band family. He has been working as a drum tech for us for more than four years and we know from several world tours that everyone likes him and gets along with him perfectly.“

Dirkschneider will debut with UDO when they launch their tour in support of Decadent on March 6 in Wurzburg, Germany.

The sticksman says: “It is a very special feeling to be a part of my father’s band. I have always been around the band since I can remember but I never dreamed of being a real member one day.”

The drummer is wrapping up a series of five rescheduled UK shows with Saxon in place of Nigel Glockler, who continues to recover following emergency brain surgery after he suffered a brain aneurysm in December.