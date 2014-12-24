UDO in public call for drummer

UDO have appealed for applications for the role of drummer after Francesco Jovino quit the band weeks ahead of a world tour.

The German metal outfit, led by former Accept singer Udo Dirkschneider, are in need of a fully-rehearsed replacement before hitting the road in early March.

They say in a statement: “Francesco left UDO due to personal reasons. If you feel ready to become the new drummer, feel free to mail your application to fsuepfle@itm-agency.com – please, no big attachments with sound files. If we’re interested we will contact you and ask for further information.”

Decadent, their 15th studio album, is set for launch on January 23 via AFM Records. The accompanying tour kicks off on March 6 in Germany and currently ends on May 9 in Finland, with more dates to be added.