Tyler calls for better treatment of farm animals

Aerosmith vocalist Steven Tyler has given his support to a bill which aims to ban the extreme confinement of animals in the state of Massachusetts.

Tyler is backing the legislature which aims to end the locking of pigs and calves into small crates which inhibit their movement.

He says: “ Massachusetts holds a very special place in my heart. Not only is it known for being ahead of the curve on important progressive issues, it’s also the birthplace of Aerosmith. That’s why I was thrilled to learn from my friends at The Humane Society Of The United States about a critical bill that would ban the extreme confinement of animals used for food.

“Veal and gestation crates cause unspeakable suffering and with the success of crate-free environments, they are proven unnecessary. I hope to see the passage of the bill without delay.”

Aerosmith are currently on the road with the Let Rock Rule World Tour.