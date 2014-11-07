Tyler avoiding Joe Perry's book

Steven Tyler says he won't read bandmate Joe Perry's autobiography because he has "to go onstage with him next year."

The Aerosmith frontman replied “Hell no” when asked by TMZ whether he had read guitarist Perry’s Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith, and added: “I wanna love the son of a bitch.”

He also said he didn’t think Perry would have read his book, Does The Noise In My Head Bother You?, saying: “That’s the way it works.”

However, Perry previously said he had in fact read Tyler’s autobiography and that he didn’t agree with a lot of its content.

Perry told Rolling Stone: “He’s allowed to perceive things how he perceives things. He can write his book any way he wants. But I didn’t agree with a lot of the things he said.

“I know he worked hard on it, but it’s got a totally different tenor and energy than my book. Mine tends to be a little more traditional. It’s an autobiography in the real classic sense.

“I just hope Steven accepts the things I say about how I felt and how I saw things happen. I don’t put words in other people’s mouths or talk about conversations that I wasn’t there for.”

Earlier this year, drummer Joey Kramer said Aerosmith were unlikely to ever record a follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension!