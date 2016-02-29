Twenty One Pilots recall show for 2 people

Twenty One Pilots have recalled playing in front of just two people when they were starting their career.

Last year, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun revealed their disappointment at playing to tiny crowds. But Joseph now says having the opportunity to “blow those people away” made the effort worth it.

He tells RockSound: “It’s difficult to look at hardly anyone turning up to your show and feel encouraged – it’s not exactly something that makes you feel like you’re progressing.”

But he adds: “We needed those shows and those moments to figure out who we were as a band and as performers. In a weird way, those shows ended up being some of my favourites, because if you’re standing on stage in front of five people, you have the opportunity to blow those people away.”

“If I’m going to play to five people, I’m going to absolutely blow their minds. I got excited knowing that those people would be standing there feeling that everything we were about to do, we were doing just for them.”

And asked what the smallest crowd they’ve ever played in front of was, Dun reveals it was to two people.

He continues: “They were journalists from a university newspaper. We did an interview with them the day before the show – I think it was in Arkansas – and on the night they were the only people there.

“It was weird, but I can honestly say that we played the show exactly the same as we would have had there been a thousand people there.”

Twenty One Pilots wrap up their UK tour tonight (February 29) at Portsmouth’s Guildhall.