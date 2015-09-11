Twenty One Pilots still fear playing empty venues

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph thinks he’ll always suffer nerves before shows in case no one turns up.

The duo are riding high after the success of breakthrough album Blurryface – but he and bandmate Josh Dun can’t forget their early days when life was more difficult.

Joseph tells Philly.com: “There have been so many shows when we started out, where we’re playing in front of nobody – and it’s been such a disappointment and a let-down.

“Josh and I are reminded of those times, even when we’re playing a sold-out show. My memories are still rooted in playing in front of nobody.”

But the pair enjoy recalling the days when few people cared about them. “That’s one of Josh and I’s favourite things to do,” says Joseph.

“We talk about, ‘Do you remember when we had to sleep in the van? When we have to load in our own gear? When we’d wear hoodies on stage to set up, pretending like it wasn’t us, then take the hoodies off and walk on, pretending it was the first time we were on stage?’”

Now they’ve achieved success, he reflects: “Music is a catalyst for emotion. I just consider myself lucky I do this for a living every night.”

Twenty One Pilots are currently touring North America. They return to the UK in February.