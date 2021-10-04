Turns out Jimmy Page is a secret Korn fan

Within the world of rock and metal, there is no higher seal of approval than having a member of Led Zeppelin show up at your gig. And according to Korn's James "Munky" Shaffer, that's exactly what happened one night back in 2002.

Speaking on AXS TV’s Rock My Collection show, which tasks musicians with showing off their most prized memorabilia alongside a story about how they came across it, Shaffer explains how his cherished double-necked Gibson electric guitar got signed by the legendary Jimmy Page.

“I was on tour and I was really getting into [Led Zeppelin’s album] Physical Graffiti,” said Shaffer. “There was a song where I was like, ‘I’ve got to learn how to play that song.’ And so I wanted a double-neck guitar.

"And we had a tour manager called Eric Barrett – an English guy. We are going through London and he’s like, ‘Guess what? I have a guest, you’re never going to believe it, coming to the show.’ ‘Okay, who’s it going to be?’ He’s like, ‘Jimmy Page is going to fucking come to the show.’

“I was like, ‘Come on, really?’ He knows him. They’re friends.”

Following the gig, Shaffer gave his double-necked instrument – a type of guitar also famously sported by the Led Zeppelin guitarist – to Page to sign. Penning the top guitar head with the note "James, keeping up the good work!", Page then signs the bottom head with the date "7/09/02" and his signature.

Although Jimmy Page's famed guitar skills have inspired a wide array of musicians from across the board, we're actually pretty surprised that he's a fan of Korn. But then really, who isn't?

Watch the clip of Shaffer showing his Jimmy Page-signed guitar on Rock My Collection below: