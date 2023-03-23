Turns out Iron Maiden's Hallowed Be Thy Name played on bagpipes is pretty cool

We've heard all manners of Iron Maiden covers over the years, from a medieval version of Hallowed Be Thy Name to The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga smashing a cover of The Trooper. Hell, we even put together our own ultimate covers version of The Number Of The Beast in honour of that classic album's 40th birthday last year. Today, however, we actually think we've stumbled on something new in the Maiden covers game: Hallowed Be Thy Name played on the bagpipes.
The unlikely reimagining was brought to the world courtesy of bagpipe supremo and TikTok star Piper Ally, whose version of the legendary Number Of The Beast album closer was shared by Iron Maiden themselves on the social media platform.
What could have been, quite frankly, a total shitshow ends up being a unique and, honestly, pretty damn cool version of one of Maiden's very greatest songs.
Watch it for yourself below. Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour hits Europe this summer.
@ironmaiden (opens in new tab) ♬ Hallowed Be Thy Name (2015 - Remaster) - Iron Maiden (opens in new tab)
Iron Maiden Future Past European Tour 2023
May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Solvenia
May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland
Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway
Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany
Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland
Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK
Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK
Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK
Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland
Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium
Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy
Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain
Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain
Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain
Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany
Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany