Turns out Iron Maiden's Hallowed Be Thy Name played on bagpipes is pretty cool

We've heard all manners of Iron Maiden covers over the years, from a medieval version of Hallowed Be Thy Name to The Conjuring's Vera Farmiga smashing a cover of The Trooper. Hell, we even put together our own ultimate covers version of The Number Of The Beast in honour of that classic album's 40th birthday last year. Today, however, we actually think we've stumbled on something new in the Maiden covers game: Hallowed Be Thy Name played on the bagpipes.

The unlikely reimagining was brought to the world courtesy of bagpipe supremo and TikTok star Piper Ally, whose version of the legendary Number Of The Beast album closer was shared by Iron Maiden themselves on the social media platform.

What could have been, quite frankly, a total shitshow ends up being a unique and, honestly, pretty damn cool version of one of Maiden's very greatest songs.

Watch it for yourself below. Iron Maiden's The Future Past Tour hits Europe this summer.

Iron Maiden Future Past European Tour 2023

May 28: Ljubljana Arena Stozice, Solvenia

May 30: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 31: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 04: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland

Jun 07: Bergen Koengen, Norway

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Jun 13: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 14: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 17: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 21: Hannover Zag Arena, Germany

Jun 24: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jun 26: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Jun 28: Leeds, First Direct Arena, UK

Jun 30: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jul 03: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jul 04: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Jul 07: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 08: London O2 Arena, UK

Jul 11: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

Jul 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 15: Milan, The Return of The Gods Festival, Italy

Jul 18: Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Jul 20: Estadio Enrique Roca, Murcia, Spain

Jul 22: Bizkaia Arena Bec! Bilbao, Spain

Jul 25 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 26 Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Jul 29: Frankfurt,Festhalle, Germany

Jul 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 01: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany