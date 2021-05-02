This medieval cover of Iron Maiden’s Hallowed Be Thy Name is what the lute was invented for

There’s always been something medieval about Iron Maiden. Their songs evoke proud kings striding the corridors of stone castles or vast armies galloping into view on horseback. Even their name comes from a old school torture device that conjures images of cackling sadists in dripping dungeons.

So this ‘bardcore’ version of Maiden’s 1982 Number Of The Beast-era classic Hallowed Be Thy Name makes perfect sense. The work of YouTuber and ‘bardcore’ kingpin Algai The Bard, it strips out the original’s guitars, bass, drums and Bruce Dickinson’s cattle-frightening wail in favour of lute, harp, hurdy gurdy and some other instruments we don’t recognise.

It works so well as a reminder of the brilliance of Maiden’s original version. And what it loses in the sense of growing dread, it more than makes up for in terms of making us want to go and watch Monty Python And The Holy Grail for the 872nd time.

Nice work, Algai, You’ve earned every groat with this one.