Trivium's Matt Heafy stops show and saves crowdsurfing fan from injury

A crowdsurfing Trivium fan was saved from a potentially dangerous fall when frontman Matt Heafy leapt to his rescue.

Trivium were performing at The Factory at Deep Ellum in Dallas, Texas, this week when the incident happened.

Heafy spotted the crowdsurfer moving closer to a barrier in front of the stage when he dropped his guitar and jumped from the stage into the buffer zone to catch the fan before they hit the ground.

Footage of the incident, filmed from the stage and shared by Heafy on Twitter, can be viewed below.

He says: "Don’t ever say we don’t love our fans. Absent security in that spot – dude almost broke his neck – and I had to jump down and catch him! Whew. Dallas. Holy shit."

Responding to another tweet about the incident, Heafy later added: "We love our fans – you all have supported us and allowed us to do what we love to do in this life. This was an instinctual move – didn’t even have to think twice about it."

When his bandmates realised what was happening, they stopped playing and bassist Paolo Gregoletto said from the stage: "Hey security, you need to go the whole way across and not bunch up in the middle. Our singer's not going to be jumping off the stage to get people tonight."

Trivium's Goblins And Wizards tour hits the UK this summer, including a handful of intimate venues.

Aug 23: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Aug 24: Norwich UEA

Aug 25: Nottingham Rock City

Aug 26: Oxford O2 Academy

Aug 28: Stoke Victoria Hall

Aug 29: Liverpool O2 Academy

Aug 30: Sheffield O2 Academy

Aug 31: Newcastle NX

Sep 02: Edinburgh O2 Academy

Sep 03: Leeds Stylus

Sep 04: Bristol Academy

Sep 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Sep 07: Southampton O2 Guildhall