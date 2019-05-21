Trivium’s Matt Heafy has released an acoustic cover of Slipknot’s Unsainted

It’s been less than a week since Slipknot launched their new track Unsainted – but Trivium’s Matt Heafy has wasted no time in releasing his acoustic take on the song.

The vocalist and guitarist uploaded a video to his YouTube page showing him cover the single, which will appear on Slipknot’s upcoming sixth album We Are Not Your Kind.

Heafy says: “This cover was recorded during Kiichi Chaos Karaoke – a time where subscribers of my Twitch page choose a song for me to learn, timing down the pick by five minutes auction-style.

“Once picked, the song has to be learned and performed in its entirety – immediately – no matter how long it takes.”

Check out Matt’s acoustic cover below.

Trivium have several live shows planned across Europe this summer, including appearances at Download UK, Copenhell, Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest.

Trivium’s most recent album was 2017’s The Sin And The Sentence.