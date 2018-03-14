Trinity III Launch Brand New Event Shirt

Trinity Live, the prog charity festival, have announced their first ever event t-shirt, as they launch their new website.

The event, which this year takes place at Islington Assembly Hall in London on May 12, is headlined by the Steve Rothery Band and also features Knifeworld, Tin Spirits, Touchstone, Ghost Community and Last Flight To Pluto. All the band’s appear on the brand new Trinity t-shirt, which is now available to pre-order through the new revamped Trinity Live website.

“We’ve not had a t-shirt before, mainly down to time constraints in organising it, but we are really looking forward to a sea of Trinity shirts on 12th May,” Trinity co-organiser Steph Farrer told Prog.“And we really appreciate everyone’s support. Let’s make this another spectacular day.”

Tickets for Trinity are available from the See Tickets website.