Trent Reznor beats Trent Reznor to win Golden Globe for Pixar’s Soul

Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ picked up a Golden Globe award last night (February 28) in the Best Original Score category for their work with composer Jon Batiste on Pixar’s Soul. In doing so, Reznor and Ross beat off competition from, er, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who were nominated for their soundtrack to David Fincher’s Mank.

“This is the first work of art I’ve ever made that I can show to my kids,” Reznor joked in his acceptance speech.

Reznor and Ross have become highly sought after for their film and TV soundtracks, having previously scored incidental music for David Fincher’s The Social Network and Gone Girl, HBO’s Watchmen, Ken Burns’ PBS documentary The Vietnam War and more.

Speaking to the Heroic Hollywood website last year, Reznor explained how he and Ross approached scoring Soul.

“Our first step is always to listen and really try to understand where the filmmakers are coming from: what they’re seeing, what they’re imagining,” he said. “We spent a lot of time discussing how you’re supposed to feel when you’re first exposed to the Soul world. Then we went back to our studio, which is filled with a variety of real, imagined and synthetic instruments, and spent the first chunk of time experimenting with different arrangements and different instruments and seeing what felt emotionally right to create the fabric of this world.”