Trauma detail Rapture And Wrath

San Francisco Bay Area outfit Trauma will release their 2nd album, Rapture And Wrath, on February 27 via Germany’s Pure Steel Records.

Trauma is known historically as the band bassist Cliff Burton was in prior to joining Metallica; legend has it that James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were so impressed with seeing Burton perform with Trauma in Los Angeles in 1982 that they scooped him for their own group.

Trauma released their debut album, Scratch And Scream, in 1984 – it was reissued in 2013 – and they return in 2015 with only singer Donny Hillier remaining from the original lineup.

Hillier is joined by guitarist Kurt Fry, bassist Steve Robello and drummer Kris Gustofson for Rapture And Wrath.

Trauma describe the album as featuring “groove, anthemic melodies and catchy hook lines go hand in hand,” with Hillier’s vocals as “a cross between Geoff Tate and Bruce Dickinson.”

TRACKLIST

“Heart Of Stone”

“When I Die”

“The Long Way Home”

“Pain”

“The Walking Dead”

“Kingdome Come”

“Egypt”

“Under The Lights”

“Don’t Tread On Me”

“Too Late”