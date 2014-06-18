Band formed by Burton back with new material

The band Cliff Burton was in before he joined Metallica has signed a deal with Pure Steel Records and will release a new album this year.

Trauma formed in San Francisco in 1980 and the original line-up included Burton on bass, Michael Overton and George Lady on guitar, Dennis Shafer on drums and vocalist Donny Hillier.

Only Hillier remains from that line-up, with Kurt Fry now on guitar duties, Kris Gustofsen on drums and Marcel Eaton on bass.

Trauma’s new, 10-track album will be their first since 1984’s debut Scratch And Scream, which was re-issued last year.

Burton joined Metallica in 1982. He died in September 1986 when Metallica’s tour bus crashed in Sweden.