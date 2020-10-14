Trash Talk’s new short film is brutal, bleak and perversely beautiful

Trash Talk have always been a band to greet listeners warmly by the throat, and their new short film is as stark, violent and memorable as their snub-nosed hardcore fury.

Scored by selections from the band's recent Kenny Beats-produced EP, Squalor, Something Wicked is a dark reimagining of Edgar Allen Poe’s 1839 short story William Wilson set in snow-capped middle America.

Squalor is Trash Talk's first project with a producer working on every song.

“We did a record with Steve Albini, but that was more about engineering,” says guitarist Garrett Stevenson. “Working with Kenny was the first time we've had real input in the studio. We stepped outside our typical routine.”

It was also Kenny Beat's first time working with a band for a complete project, recording live drums and guitars. The resulting leap into uncharted territory is one that fans of the progressive LA hardcore crew will doubtless appreciate.

Trash Talk Squalor tracklist:

1. Point No Point

2. Something Wicked

3. Worst Of Times

4. Clutch/A.M.N.

5. Kicking & Screaming