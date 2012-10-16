Trash Talk: 119

Released on LA rapper Tyler, The Creator’s label, hardcore enfant terribles Trash Talk’s fourth album is as obnoxious and raw as ever. It’s still music for those looking for something more extreme.

While 2010’s Eyes & Nines saw a broader sonic remit, with a lot of The Bronx-style melodies poking through the frantic cacophonies, it never hinted at a singalong extravaganza and nor does this. Their trademark atonal, almost disjointed melodies don’t exactly lend to whistling.

The d-beat of F.E.B.N. is reminiscent of crustpunks Trap Them but the swinging, sinister rock of Apathy adds a different, but no less furious, dimension. Ultimately, Trash Talk are still doing what they’ve always done: skate, mosh, write music to soundtrack riots. The slower, tumultuous Dogman closes the album, proving 119 is still the mayhem the underground is always looking for.