Trending

Tracks Of The Week: 29/9/14 - 5/10/14

By Metal Hammer  

From our ears to yours

null

October's here and for some reason the sun is shining! So we've been listening to some kickarse summery tunes... sort of.

Machine Head – Killers And Kings

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Still stuck on my stereo. Still amazing.”

Katatonia – My Twin (live)

**Amit Sharma: **“Infectious gothic misery from the Swedish gloom titans, recorded live in London during the band’s 20th anniversary tour.”

Primus – Golden Ticket

Dom Lawson: “Not liking Roald Dahl, Gene Wilder or Primus is tantamount to admitting that you are a murderous pervert with a horrific body odour problem. The rest of us are free to revel in Les Claypool’s brilliantly unhinged re-imagining of Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. None more bonks.”

11Paranoias – Surrealise

Jon Selzer: “A lysergic, doom-laden journey down the rabbit hole, and yes, that really is a saxophone.”

Marmozets – Why Do You Hate Me?

Vanessa Thorpe: “Yes, I’m choosing a Marmozets track again. Is it Scala time yet? Is it Scala time yet? Is it Scala time yet?!”

Evil Scarecrow – Crabulon

Luke Morton: “They stole the show at Bloodstock and their new album is the best thing you’ll hear this year about robots, crab overlords, cyclops and general space shenanigans.”

Black Moth – Tumbleweave

Merlin Alderslade: “Caught them rocking the Underworld on Wednesday and it reaffirmed what an ace young band they are.”

See more Metal Hammer news