Tracks Of The Week: 11/8/14 - 17/8/14

While the weather has been struggling to make up its mind as to whether it's a shitbag or not, we've been digging around the latest and greatest music and this is what we've found...

Hang The Bastard – Sex In The Seventh Circle

Merlin Alderslade: “An Earth-shaking, spine-shattering riff-zilla of a tune. Just wait for the album…”

Decapitated – The Blasphemous Psalm To The Dummy God Creation

**Dom Lawson: **“Jaw-shattering, futuristic death metal with the precision and power to send your synapses into a frenzied tailspin. Decapitated fucking rule.”

**Sam Bailey: **“Decapitated are the best death metal band ever.”

Trioscapes – Stab Wounds

Alexander Milas: “Heavily riffing, King Crimson-loving prog-fu – not for the faint of heart.”

Jeremy Irons & The Ratgang Malibus – Fog By The Steep

Amit Sharma: “There’s no shortage of retro rock floating around at the moment, but this lot wipe the floor with the rest.”

Craang – Butterfly

Jon Selzer: “Epic, exhilarating Greek stoner/psych on a pilgrimage to the Orion nebula and beyond.”

King 810 – State Of Nature

Lewis Somerscales: “Showing a whole different side the the talents of this band”

Marmozets – Captivate You

Luke Morton: “Fast and dirty erratic punk to destroy rooms to. Be prepared for their debut, it’ll rip your ears off.”