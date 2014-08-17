Tracks Of The Week: 11/8/14 - 17/8/14

While the weather has been struggling to make up its mind as to whether it's a shitbag or not, we've been digging around the latest and greatest music and this is what we've found...
Hang The Bastard – Sex In The Seventh Circle
Merlin Alderslade: “An Earth-shaking, spine-shattering riff-zilla of a tune. Just wait for the album…”
Decapitated – The Blasphemous Psalm To The Dummy God Creation
**Dom Lawson: **“Jaw-shattering, futuristic death metal with the precision and power to send your synapses into a frenzied tailspin. Decapitated fucking rule.”
**Sam Bailey: **“Decapitated are the best death metal band ever.”
Trioscapes – Stab Wounds
Alexander Milas: “Heavily riffing, King Crimson-loving prog-fu – not for the faint of heart.”
Jeremy Irons & The Ratgang Malibus – Fog By The Steep
Amit Sharma: “There’s no shortage of retro rock floating around at the moment, but this lot wipe the floor with the rest.”
Craang – Butterfly
Jon Selzer: “Epic, exhilarating Greek stoner/psych on a pilgrimage to the Orion nebula and beyond.”
King 810 – State Of Nature
Lewis Somerscales: “Showing a whole different side the the talents of this band”
Marmozets – Captivate You
Luke Morton: “Fast and dirty erratic punk to destroy rooms to. Be prepared for their debut, it’ll rip your ears off.”