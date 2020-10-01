Trending

Tower of Power bassist Francis ‘Rocco’ Prestia has died, aged 69.

Legendary Californian bassist Francis ‘Rocco’ Prestia, from funk band Tower Of Power, passed away on September 29.

The influential funk musician had been battling various illnesses over the past two decades, and in 2014 he underwent a kidney transplant. He passed away in Las Vegas on September 29.

The Oakland, California band’s leader Emilio Castillo confirmed the news on the official Tower Of Power Facebook page, writing: “Our dear "Rocco" passed away last night, peacefully with his family by his side at a hospice in Las Vegas. As a bass player he was totally unique and as a person he was one of a kind. He fought a long fight over the last 20 years and now he's with the Lord and heaven is his home.”

“To say that Francis Rocco Prestia was a huge part of the Tower of Power sound is a gross understatement. When people listened to Tower of Power it was always Rocco that they walked away talking about and he had a major impact on the music world.”

Former Prince percussionist Sheila E was among the first musicians to pay tribute to Prestia, posting on Twitter: “My dear friend Rocco Prestia, u were my musical journey, playing bass w/ tower power ur entire life until u passed last night. U will truly be missed. prayers 2family & tower of power fam. God bless U.”

Inspired by bassists like Motown’s James Jamerson, Sonora, California-born Prestia developed a FingerStyle Funk sound mixing “staccato 16th notes, ghost notes and muted left hand techniques,” according to Bass Musician Magazine. Prestia and TOP drummer David Garibaldi powered the band’s hard-driving funk.

Garabaldi posted his own tribute to Prestia on his Facebook page: “My brother Francis Rocco Prestia has gone to be with the Lord,” he wrote. “I’m still in kind of shock with this reality…he’s gone. He was a one of a kind person and player, and was a gift. We had a magical, unspoken connection.”

All at Prog send their condolences to Prestia’s family, former bandmates and friends.

