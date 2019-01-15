Toto classic will play on continuous loop forever in African desert

Artist Max Siedentopf has unveiled a sound installation which will play Toto’s classic track Africa on an endless loop in the Namib Desert.

Siedentopf has set up a solar-powered MP3 player and six speakers somewhere in the 81,000 sq km coastal desert, with the artist promising that the famous song will now play “for all eternity.”

The 27-year-old artist tells the BBC: "I wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit Africa in Africa.

"Some Namibians love it and some say it's probably the worst sound installation ever. I think that's a great compliment."

Siedentopf says that he hopes Africa will continue playing for 55 million years, but cautions: “Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually."

The Guardian have released a video of the art installation in action which can be watched below.

Toto hit the headlines last year when Weezer covered Africa and Rosanna, with Steve Lukather praising Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates, saying: “We were blown away at the response Weezer got doing our old songs. They did a good job too.”

Toto later returned the favour by releasing their take on Weezer’s Hash Pipe.

Toto will return to the UK this summer for a headline set at London’s Live At Chelsea.