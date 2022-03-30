Tool's Maynard James Keenan swaps his drummer's gong mallet for a dildo, and we're not entirely sure why

Be it jokes about toilet habits or someone's genitals, there's not one person on this Earth who can claim to have never mustered a chuckle or two when faced with an impromptu penis joke or an inappropriately timed moment of flatulence. Let's face it, we're all children at heart, and there's no amount of ageing, money or fame that could ever take away from such juvenile pleasures.

Tool's Maynard James Keenen is certainly proof of this as during recent live shows, he's been spending his downtime indulging his inner child. Earlier this month, during a show on the quartet's US tour, Keenan was spotted crawling behind drummer Danny Carey's kit, whilst clutching a dildo. He then attempts to swap the rubbery phallus for Carey's gong mallet.

It looks like his devious plan worked too, for when Carey goes to pick up the mallet to play his gong, he instead grabs the sex toy. Victory, indeed. And you can watch it all unfold in the clip below.

Previously, Keenan pranked Carey by playing Jenga behind him during one of Tool's sets. The game, unsurprisingly, didn't last long, as when Carey went to smash the aforementioned gong, he toppled the tower, which led the frontman to jump up and yell “What the fuck! What’s wrong with you?”. It's all fun and games here though, as clearly, Keenan is just bored having to wait through the endless minutes of the swirling progressive sections of typical Tool instrumentation that involve no vocals.

Earlier this month, Carey's gong action got in the way of Keenan's other activities, such as playing the table-top children's surgical game, Operation. On that day, the frontman also got dressed for the occasion, sporting plastic gloves and a full surgeons gown and mask.

Oh Maynard...

Check out the clip below:

Tool are coming to Europe in April/May to play the following venues:

Apr 23: Copenhagen Royal Arena, DEN

Apr 25: Oslo SpektrumA, NOR

Apr 26: Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

Apr 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, GER

Apr 29: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER



May 02: Manchester AO Arena Manchester, UK

May 04: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

May 06: 6 Dublin 3Arena, IRE

May 09: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 10: London The O2 Arena, UK

May 12: Paris AccorHotels Arena, FRA

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

May 15: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, GER

May 17: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

May 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 21: Krakow Tauron Arena, POL

May 23: Prague O2 Arena, CZE

May 24: Budapest SportAréna, HUN