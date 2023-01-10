Tool's Danny Carey to drum with backing band on Late Night With Seth Meyers

Tool's Danny Carey is to undertake a short residency as part of NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers backing band.

The drummer will serve with the Fred Armisen-fronted 8G Band as a guest drummer from January 23 until January 26, continuing the programme's tradition of hosting an ever-rotating roster of celebrated sit-in musicians.

Guest drummers previously recruited to perform with the group include Mastodon‘s Brann Dailor, Lamb Of God's Art Cruz, Pearl Jam‘s Matt Cameron and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney: Danny Carey last guested on the show in 2016.

The show's current guest drummer is The Strokes‘ Fab Moretti, who kicked off his spot behind the kit yesterday on January 9, and will later finish on January 12.

Late Night airs weekdays at 12:35 a.m. ET/11:35 p.m. CT on NBC.

Recently, it was announced that Tool would headline Welcome to Rockville festival for 2023, taking place May 18-21 in Daytona Beach, Florida.



Also set to top the bill are Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera, with main stage support from Rob Zombie, Queens Of The Stone Age, Evanescence, Hardy, Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Deftones, Incubus and many others.

Last year, Carey filled in for the late Rush drummer Neil Peart at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles. For the three-song Rush set, the polyrhythmic percussionist performed a rendition of YYZ, after swapping seats with Dave Grohl and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith who played 2112 and Working Man.