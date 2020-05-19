Tool’s Adam Jones shares early demo of Descending

Tool’s Adam Jones has shared an early demo of what turned into their Fear Inoculum track Descending.

While the song appeared on the band’s 2019 album, Tool had been playing it live for several years previously.

Jones uploaded the audio file to Instagram and you can check it out below.

The guitarist says: “Bassist Justin Chancellor and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the three of us tear them apart like wolves, while Danny Carey stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming – which actually does drives everything forward.

“Justin brought in this killer seven melody which is now the main verse of the song. He called it Bluegrass as a working title.

“We jammed it a long time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the nine-beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro, which came along very naturally.”

Jones adds: “The two guitar parts are recorded left and right stereo so feel free to try some headphones.”

Earlier this month, Jones shared a tutorial video for Tool’s track Pneuma.

In April, Tool drummer Danny Carey said he hoped that the band could work on a new EP during the lockdown.

Speaking during a webinar for the Berklee College Of Music, he said: “I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I, and Adam.

“Maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else. I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

Fear Inoculum divided opinion among fans on its release, but the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days went on to scoop Metal Hammer’s album of the year award.

While you’re here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers’ offer? Get a digital pay monthly subscription for as little as £1.78 per month and enjoy the world’s best high voltage music journalism delivered direct to your device.