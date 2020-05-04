Play along to Tool’s Pneuma with Adam Jones

While we’re in lockdown, we’ve all been looking for things to do to keep us entertained.

We’ve been binge-watching TV shows and films on streaming channels, playing video games, listening to music and learning to play an instrument. If you’re in the latter camp, then Tool’s Adam Jones has something for you.

The guitarist has posted an instructional video showing how to play a section of their Fear Inoculum track Pneuma.

Explaining the fretboard finger work, Jones says: “A little tutorial share. Dressing room guitar lesson of the last verse in Pneuma, made for my guitar friend and supporter Axe Of Creation (Gregory Balomey) while we were on tour.

“Bassist Justin Chancellor stays on the original riff so there are some nice little conflicting moments between the two parts. Not difficult to play, but it’s very satisfying.”

Last month, Tool drummer Danny Carey said he hoped that the band could work on a new EP during the lockdown.

Speaking during a webinar for the Berklee College Of Music, Carey said: “I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I, and Adam.

“Maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.

“I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

Fear Inoculum divided opinion among fans on its release, but the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days went on to scoop Metal Hammer’s album of the year award.

