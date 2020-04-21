Could Tool begin work on a new EP during lockdown?

When Tool released their latest studio album Fear Inoculum in 2019, it ended a wait of 13 years for a new record from the band.

In September last year, drummer Danny Carey then told Metal Hammer magazine they were sitting on a lot of unused material and hoped they could reconvene in the studio and “knock out another record.”

He added: “It’s not going to take 12 years, or if it does, I’ll probably be so old I probably can’t pick up my sticks any more! But my hope is we’ll do another record and just keep moving forward.”

All has been quiet since then, but there’s now a glimmer of hope that Tool could use the current coronavirus lockdown to work on new tracks.

During a recent webinar for Berklee College Of Music, where he was joined by bandmates Adam Jones and Justin Chancellor, Carey said (via Music Radar): “I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together – Justin and I, and Adam.

“Maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.

“I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

Fear Inoculum divided opinion among fans on its release, but the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days went on to scoop Metal Hammer’s album of the year award, with deputy editor Eleanor Goodman saying: “For some of our writers, the record was nothing short of a spiritual experience.

"It not only lived up to the hype, but proved there's still an appetite for challenging heavy music. Bring on the next one!”

