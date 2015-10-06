Keenan book will avoid 'kiss-and-tell crap'

Maynard James Keenan says his upcoming biography won’t be full of “the kiss-and-tell crap” that often appears in similar memoirs.

The Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman will publish the title in mid-2016 via Backbeat Books. It’s being written in collaboration with his friend Sarah Jensen.

And while there will be plenty of never-before-told stories from throughout his life, he’s aiming to avoid idle gossip and produce an honest memoir like David Bowie’s.

Keenan tells Rolling Stone: “Most people want to hear the kiss-and-tell crap, the garbage on the bus. That’s boring to me. ‘We threw a piano out a window.’ That’s been done a million times before even Buddy Rich was around.

“The ones I prefer are when they get more into the psychology and the decision-making process. Not who you know and ‘then I met the president.’ – those are boring. I’m more interested in crossroads, where they make a decision and you see the cause-and-effect process of those decisions.”

Tool continue work on their long-awaited sixth album. Over the past year bandmates Adam Jones and Danny Carey have said music has been written. Asked to comment, Keenan “Do I seem like a lazy person to you? They’re working hard in their own way, I’m working hard in my own way, and I’ve got nothing for you.”

Puscifer issue their third album Money Shot on October 30, with Keenan saying it blends humour and dark themes.

