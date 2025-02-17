Tool, Guns N' Roses and Rival Sons added to Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning final show line-up

By
( )
published

New bands have been added to Black Sabbath's all-day festival in July

Black Sabbath Back To The Beginning poster
(Image credit: Press)

Tool, Guns N' Roses and Rival Sons have been added to Black Sabbath's final show line-up.

Back To The Beginning - which sold out last week in under 16 minutes - will see the original Brummie metal Gods – Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward - take to the stage one final time on July 5 at Villa Park.

Also performing alongside Sabbath on the day will be Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, Lamb Of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, among others.

As well as many rock legends, the all-day festival will feature a supergroup of musicians, formed of Andrew Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Dave Ellefson, Living Colour's Vernon Reid, Ugly Kid Joe's Whitfield Crane, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Disturbed's David Draiman, Anthrax's Frank Bello, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Jake E Lee, Korn's Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Faith No More's Mike Bordin, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Anthrax's Scott Ian, Sleep Token's Sleep Token ii, Ghost's Papa V Perpetua, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello and Wolfgang Van Halen.

All profits from the show will benefit multiple charities, including Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

“It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne says. “How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

See the full line-up below:

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.

