Tool are releasing a collectible Fetus Skull just in time for Christmas

Tool have announced that they will be releasing their debut 'collectible statue' this week.

The Fetus Skull Maquette, inspired by Alex Grey's artwork for the LA quartet's 2006 album 10,000 Days will be released on December 16: as yet, the band have not divulged how much this artefact will cost.

The announcement will end speculation about what exactly Tool have been teasing on social media for the past few weeks. The band has promised details of a 'very limited' product coming soon, including the hashtag '10000days', leading many fans to speculate that a special edition of their acclaimed 2006 album was being prepared.

Ahead of the release of the art piece, Tool drummer Danny Carey is due in court on December 15, to face a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from his arrest for an alleged altercation at Kansas City airport on December 12 last year. According to the local Fox news station, FOX 4 KC, Carey's hearing has been continued (postponed) seven times since the incident.



Carey is accused of assaulting a man inside the airport terminal while yelling "You're a fucking fagg*t!" Airport police received a “report of a disturbance between two males” around 7 pm on the evening in question.

Footage obtained by TMZ last year showed the drummer outside the terminal, demanding that his confrontation with law enforcement be filmed by a witness. In the video, Carey asks one officer "Who did I assault?" and says "I just want to get the fuck out of here."



Carey could be fined up to $13,900 if found guilty of the offence.