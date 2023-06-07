Tool announce extensive North American tour

Tool have announced an extensive North American tour for later this year. The 26 new dates are in addition to three previously announced festival shows, at Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival and California's Aftershock and Power Trip.

The first of the newly announced dates is at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, CO, on October 3, and the trek winds up with a pair of shows at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON, on November 20 and 21.

Announcing the dates on social media, the band say, "We'll be back on the road this October and November for 26 shows across the United States and Canada. Tickets for all non-festival shows are on-sale this Friday, June 9 at 10 am local time.

"In advance of the forthcoming on-sale, TOOL Army has opened additional memberships, with pre-sale tickets available exclusively to members on June 8 at 10 am local time. A limited number of VIP packages will also be initially available to TOOL Army members, with remaining options, including premium tickets, sound check access, exclusive merchandise and more, available to the general public as the on-sale begins on June 9."

Tool: North American tour 2023

Sep 22: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 03: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Oct 06: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 08: Indio Power Trip, CA

Oct 11: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

Oct 12: Idaho Falls Mountain America Center, ID

Oct 14: Nampa Ford Idaho Center, ID

Oct 15: Spokane Spokane Arena, WA

Oct 17: Eugene Matthew Knight Center, OR

Oct 19: Portland Moda Center, OR

Oct 20: Tacoma Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 22: Kelowna Prospera Place Arena, BC

Oct 23: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Oct 25: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 27: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Oct 29: Winnipeg Canada Life Center, MB

Oct 31: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Nov 01: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Nov 03: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Nov 04: Charleston Charleston Coliseum, WV

Nov 06: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Nov 07: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Nov 10: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Nov 13: Manchester SNHU Arena, NH

Nov 15: Boston TD Garden, MA

Nov 16: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Nov 19: Montreal Bell Center, QC

Nov 20: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Nov 21: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON