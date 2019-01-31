Tommy Vext: Bad Wolves have 21 tracks for new album

Bad Wolves frontman Tommy Vext has confirmed the band are working on their second record.

They released their debut album Disobey in May last year, with the band catapulted into the spotlight thanks to their cover of The Cranberries’ classic Zombie.

But it appears they’re wasting no time in getting ready for their next record, with Vext reporting that they’ve currently working on 21 tracks.

Speaking with Front Row Live Entertainment on the red carpet of the premiere of the film Mind Over Matter, Vext said: "We’re already making a new record. What we did is in the down time of last year, we would record a few songs here and there on the weeks that we had off .

“So now we're coming into this year – drummer John Boecklin just finished in the studio in Las Vegas, and we're 21 songs into the new record – all of which I have sung only three. So I've got a lot of work to do!”

Bad Wolves are currently preparing to head over to Australia for live shows in February. They’ll then return to the US in the spring for further dates.