Tommy Lee is trending because he has, once again, posted his genitals on social media

It's 2023, and Tommy Lee is once again at it like it's 1996.



Six months ago, the Mötley Crüe drummer went viral, trending in every corner of the world, after posting an incredibly NSFW and full-frontal photo of his genitals on all of his social media accounts. Fast-forward to today and history is repeating itself, albeit from a different angle.



From his Twitter account, which is followed by 782.4k lucky people, Tommy has shared a photo taken from behind, showing his crown jewels swinging in all their glory between his legs, with a little bit of his bum thrown in for good measure. Now, rather than this just being a picture posted without purpose, this is actually attached to a message sent to Mr Peanut, the loveable mascot for Planters, the American snack company, which reads, "Hey @mrpeanut let’s collab!... I’ll bring the NUTZ!!!!". Much like the first time around, this was not posted by accident. It was an intentional update on what was on Tommy's mind.



As expected, the post is garnering quite a reaction, with Tommy's wife, Brittany Furlan Lee leading the charge with a gif of baby Mr Peanut and a little message, "Crazy sticks together". She has also replied to one onlooker’s comment of, ”Balls to the wall!” with the brilliantly sharp, “You mean to the floor”. But aside from the laughs, people are obviously not best pleased to be opening Twitter and being met by such a surprising image straight away.



You can check out some reactions below (and no, if you want to see the source you're not finding it here):

the person behind me just saw tommy lee’s nutsack while i was going through my twitter feedFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Absolutely nobody:Tommy Lee on the Timeline: pic.twitter.com/cyyXUiqj7CFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Couldn't get back to sleep and makes mistake of opening twitter to have 1st thing I see is Tommy Lee's tweet to Mr Peanut on my FY page cos someone I follow commented on it pic.twitter.com/JlhpP8vlNEFebruary 8, 2023 See more

word of advicedon't go on twitter on your work computer and find out why tommy lee is trendingFebruary 8, 2023 See more

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that Tommy reached out to her following the release of the divisive series Pam & Tommy, which was released last year.



Speaking to Variety, she had this to say about it: “I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”