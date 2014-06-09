Tomahawk, Deftones, Opeth + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Unless you've been under the heaviest boulder on the planet with your fingers in your ears and screaming, you'll probably be aware that it's Download festival this weekend. So to get you in the mood for a weekend of (hopefully not muddy) tents, booze and bands we're dishing out three hours of rock and metal.

Tonight we’ll be kicking out our favourite tracks from experimental rock supergroup Tomahawk’s debut album, along with a ton of killer songs from Deftones, Eluveitie, Opeth, Rainbow, The Defiled, Usurper, Skinfather, Amon Amarth and Kamelot.

After punishing your ears with that lot, we’l also be talking movies. We recently found out that key scenes from Back To The Future will be recreated in a secret London location this summer for some truly epic screenings of the time travel adventure. This got us thinking… if you could live in one fantasy location, from a book or a movie, where would it be and why?

We’re choosing Punxsutawney from Groundhog Day.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.