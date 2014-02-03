Johan Hegg In A Flashy New Movie Role

Amon Amarth singer/man-mountain Johan Hegg is starring in his first movie role – and we reckon he’ll nail it.

Johan stars in Viking adventure (told you…) Northmen – A Viking Saga as a character named Valli, and as you can see from the image below, he looks like he’s settling right in.

The full synopsis for _Northmen _is as follows:

A gang of Viking marauders under the command of their young leader, Asbjörn, bear down on the coast of Britain, intent on pillaging Lindisfarne of its gold. But, caught in a vicious storm, their longboat is dashed to pieces on the rocks off Scotland. Trapped deep within enemy territory, the shipwrecked mens’ only chance of survival is to reach the safety of the Viking stronghold Danelag.

With only the enigmatic Conall, a monk who preaches with his sword to help them, they cut a bloody swath through anyone who gets in their way. But the journey becomes a race for their lives when the King of Scotland sends his most feared mercenaries, the Wolf Pack, after them. Traversing an unfamiliar and hostile land, they are pursued relentlessly. However the hunters become the hunted when the Vikings, eager for battle, set deadly traps and mercilessly decimate their pursuers one by one…

Sounds like fun. Expect that to see a release later this year…

Amon Amarth play Bloodstock in August. Head to bloodstock.uk.com for more info.