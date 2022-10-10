Tom Morello's ex-bandmate has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

It has been revealed that Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello was once in a band with a Nobel Prize winner.

Stanford University chemist Professor Carolyn Bertozzi – who was recently awarded the Nobel Prize for her groundbreaking work in chemistry – played keyboards in the band Bored of Education (clever) alongside Morello while they both attended the prestigious Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The guitarist graduated with a bachelor’s degree political science, while the professor studied chemistry, then went on to earn a Ph. D. at UC Berkeley, "focusing on the chemical synthesis of oligosaccharide analogs", according to her Stanford University staff profile. We tried a popular search engine to learn what that meant but we're none the wiser, but it seems important and very complicated.

Morello took to social media to celebrate his friend's recent achievement and shared a photo of himself as a fledgling rock star.

"Congratulations to my former Harvard bandmate @carolyn.bertozzi on her Nobel Prize in chemistry! We won the Ivy League Battle of the Bands in 1986 with our rockin’ group ‘Bored of Education’, with her on keyboards & me in spandex."

"Thanks Tom! Maybe we can get the band back together someday," she replied.

A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Congrats to my former ⁦@Harvard⁩ bandmate ⁦@CarolynBertozzi⁩ on her ⁦@NobelPrize⁩ in chemistry! We won the Ivy League Battle of the Bands in 1986 with our rockin’ group ‘Bored Of Education’, with her on keyboards & me in spandex. https://t.co/LemA6pcSPVOctober 5, 2022 See more

Thanks Tom! Maybe we can get the band back together someday 😉 “Ve-Ri-Loud” @Harvard https://t.co/SQLFoup8VYOctober 5, 2022 See more

In other news, Morello took to Instagram today (October 10) to share some of Ross Halfin's photographs from Sharon Osbourne's 70th birthday celebrations this past weekend.

"I met her & Ozzy almost 30 years ago on a tour bus where they graciously answered 1,001 Randy Rhoads questions," he wrote. "Years later, incredibly I got to play Mr. Crowley and some Sabbath jams with Ozzy around the world. But watching Ozzy & Sharon sweetly slow dance celebrating a lifetime of love & metal together on her birthday might be the all time highlight."