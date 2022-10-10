This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart

By Merlin Alderslade
( Classic Rock )
published

Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video

Ozzy and Sharon dancing
(Image credit: Sharon Osbourne / Twitter)

Coming down with a brutal case of the Mondays? Already missing summer and dreading the cold months ahead? Let us warm that blackened heart of yours with one of the most wholesome and romantic videos you'll ever see on a rock website, courtesy of none other than Sharon Osbourne.

In a new video posted to her social media channels, Sharon and husband Ozzy can be seen making their way to the dance floor at her 70th birthday party this past weekend, as daughter Kelly requests for the DJ to play a special song for the couple. While Ozzy can be seen moving a little gingerly and with the help of his trusty cane - understandable given the Prince Of Darkness' recent health issues - Sharon delicately helps him put the cane aside as the iconic duo embrace for a romantic dance.

It's clear there's a lot of love in the room for Ozzy and Sharon as it all unfolds, and we defy you not to get a case of The Feels as soon as you watch the video for yourself.

Check it out below.

See more

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Ozzy recently revealed that his recent health problems have resulted in fewer of his rock star peers reaching out to him, telling Revolver: "It's amazing when you get sick, how many people don't call anymore."

He did, however, have very kind words for his former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, who appears on latest Ozzy album Patient Number 9, noting: "Tony, God bless him, he comes to my rescue," he says. "And in actual fact, since we've made up, he's been really supportive. Calls me regularly to see how I'm doing."

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 