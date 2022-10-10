This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart

Coming down with a brutal case of the Mondays? Already missing summer and dreading the cold months ahead? Let us warm that blackened heart of yours with one of the most wholesome and romantic videos you'll ever see on a rock website, courtesy of none other than Sharon Osbourne.

In a new video posted to her social media channels, Sharon and husband Ozzy can be seen making their way to the dance floor at her 70th birthday party this past weekend, as daughter Kelly requests for the DJ to play a special song for the couple. While Ozzy can be seen moving a little gingerly and with the help of his trusty cane - understandable given the Prince Of Darkness' recent health issues - Sharon delicately helps him put the cane aside as the iconic duo embrace for a romantic dance.

It's clear there's a lot of love in the room for Ozzy and Sharon as it all unfolds, and we defy you not to get a case of The Feels as soon as you watch the video for yourself.

Check it out below.

Ozzy recently revealed that his recent health problems have resulted in fewer of his rock star peers reaching out to him, telling Revolver: "It's amazing when you get sick, how many people don't call anymore."

He did, however, have very kind words for his former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, who appears on latest Ozzy album Patient Number 9, noting: "Tony, God bless him, he comes to my rescue," he says. "And in actual fact, since we've made up, he's been really supportive. Calls me regularly to see how I'm doing."