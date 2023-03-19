Tom Morello sets "fools" straight on Meg White debate

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has blasted the "fools" who were on one side of the latest debate over White Stripes drummer Meg White's ability behind the kit.

The debate was sparked by a now deleted tweet from political journalist Lachlan Markay, who said White was a "terrible" musician and that the band would have been better without her "shitty" percussion.

He wrote: "The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would've been with a half decent drummer. Yeah, yeah I've heard all the 'but it's a carefully crafted sound mannnn!' takes. I'm sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion."

The writer has since posted an apology, saying: "By now you’ve probably seen an ill-advised (and since-deleted) tweet I sent out yesterday about the White Stripes and Meg White," he wrote. "It was an over-the-top take on TWS and White as a drummer, and was, let’s face it, just truly awful in every way. Petty, obnoxious, just plain wrong."

Despite that climbdown, the internet was awash with people agreeing with the original take. Those people, says Morello, are "fools".

In an Instagram post, he says: "I hear there’s some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: Meg White is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll. It’s not even a debate.

"There are a handful of drummers ever who are instantly recognizable rocking their many hit songs with flavour, fire and flair. She’s on that list, bruh.

"Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, thank God. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that’s off the charts and a vibe that’s untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your ‘tight’ syncopated para-diddles.

"She is a force and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet. Jack White knows too, so show some respect."

Before Morello gave his thoughts, a string of other stars praised Meg White's drumming, including Questlove and Laura Jane Grace.