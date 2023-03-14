The Internet speaks out against attacks on "terrible" drummer Meg White: "Meg White's drumming is a Rorschach test for how you feel about women musicians"

If you're a fan of The White Stripes, you may have been reluctantly pulled into the seemingly never-ending debate that surrounds their drummer Meg White, and her alleged lack of technical ability.

For those unfamiliar, White's trademark sound is often described to be simplistic with a soulful straight-forwardness; which many reduce to her 'inability' to play anything more complex.

The recent discussion over White's virtuosic talents was sparked by a viral (now private) tweet by former political reporter Lachlan Markay, who wrote: "The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would've been with a half decent drummer. Yeah, yeah I've heard all the 'but it's a carefully crafted sound mannnn!' takes. I'm sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion."

Markay's controversial opinion was posted in reference to National Review's recent article that looked at the songs that are turning twenty years old, one of which included The White Stripes' classic anthem Seven Nation Army, which hit two decades old on February 17.

In response to the tweet, music fans are coming forward in defence of White, with many reiterating the fact that the debate itself is, at this point, exhausting.

Numerous Twitter users are suggesting that the controversy that surrounds White is linked to misogyny, an important argument that is perfectly captured in a tweet by a user called Emily Suzanne Lever, which reads: "Meg White's drumming is a rorschach test for for how you feel about women musicians."

They also make an apt comparison of White's approach to the style of punk music; a highly celebrated genre that is incredibly simple, but typically performed by men. "Unless you also hate all punk music, which was also basic on a technical level and that was the point and it slapped" they add.

Other fans argue that: "meg white’s drumming needs no defending. simple as that. she’s half of one of the most influential rock bands of the 2000s. without her none of this works and none of it exists."

While another says: "The thing about this very bad Meg White take the dude is getting dragged over is that we’ve now had twelve post-White Stripes years of Jack White playing with different drummers, and while some of that music is good & some awful, none of it comes near the White Stripes."

Against Me!'s Laura Jane Grace also offered a take, stating: "Simplicity with soul will always be more impressive to me than technical virtuosity. People like to criticize drummers like Meg or Penny from Crass but literally no one can recreate their feel. And it's always men who have this bad take."

Check out some responses below:







