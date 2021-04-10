Tom Morello, Roger Waters, Brian Eno to play April 10 Live For Gaza fundraiser

Tom Morello, Roger Waters and Brian Eno will play a special livestream event tonight (April 10) to raise funds for musicians in the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist, Waters and Eno will share the spotlight with Palestinian musicians during the event, presented by the Delia Arts Foundation, which begins at 7pm GMT tonight (April 10). Other artists set to appear include Mohammed Assaf, Rola Azar and Adnan Joubran.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Morello says: “For decades now, in my bands Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave and in my solo work, and as a radio broadcaster, I’ve been promoting freedom and justice through music. A way to connect people across the globe, a way to have a shared, common experience of enjoying music and playing music together like we’re gonna do.”

Roger Waters will give a world premiere to a new video for The Bravery Of Being Out Of Range, from his 1992 album Amused To Death, at the virtual concert. The song features a specially written new verse and is part of the former Pink Floyd man’s Encore Series recorded with his band during the continuing lockdown.

The Delia Arts Center is a space for musicians in the heart of the Gaza Strip, created to provide opportunities for talented musicians to rise. The Center started its activities this year and, despite all difficulties, we provide local musicians with training, spaces for rehearsal and recording, and opportunities for networking and exchange of knowledge.

Roger Waters recently announced new tour dates for his This Is Not A Drill tour, while Rage Against The Machine have shifted their tour with Run The Jewels back to 2022.