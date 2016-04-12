Tom Jones loses wife of 59 years

Tom Jones’ wife Melinda has died after a cancer battle, the singer has confirmed.

He married Melinda Rose Woodward 59 years ago, after the pair met in the Welsh town of Treforest when they were both 12 years old. They had one son, Mark, who now works as the singer’s manager.

Last year Jones cancelled a number of shows as a result of a “serious illness” in the family.

A statement on his website says: “Sir Tom Jones’ wife of 59 years, Lady Melinda Rose Woodward, passed away Sunday morning after a short but fierce battle with cancer.

“Surrounded by her husband and loved ones, she passed away peacefully at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Sir Tom and his family have asked for privacy at this difficult time and no further information is currently available.”

Jones last year told the BBC that Melinda, who’d become reclusive as a result of health issues, remained the most important person in his life. He added: “Love conquers all and it’s the truth. And a sense of humour – growing up in south Wales, there’s a certain sense of humour there.”