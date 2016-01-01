Tom Jones can't understand Rock Hall snub

Tom Jones says he’s been told that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame can’t get him inducted, no matter how often they try.

And the veteran singer admits he’s confused about why that might be the case.

He discussed the problem in a recent conversation with Rock Hall and Rolling Stone exec Jann Wenner.

Jones tells Vulture.com: “Jann said, ‘Your name comes up every year, but we can’t get enough people to vote for you.’

“I wonder why – especially since there are some people in there nowadays that wouldn’t know rock’n’roll if they fell over it.”

He wonders if it’s because of his dalliance with orchestral instruments throughout his career. “It’s Not Unusual’had brass on it, and then came What’s New Pussycat? which had everything on it.”

Jones’ 41st album, Long Lost Suitcase, was released in October. It focuses on the blues music that originally inspired him and includes a tribute to his friend Elvis Presley.

The 2016 Rock Hall induction ceremony takes place in April, honouring Deep Purple, Steve Miller, Chicago, Cheap Trick and NWA.