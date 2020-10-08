Tom DeLonge is filming Monsters in Hollywood, and he’s not losing his mind

In his latest surprising career move, former Blink 182 vocalist/guitarist Tom DeLonge has started directing his first film, Monsters of California.

According to Deadline, Monsters of California is a coming of age adventure with a science fiction twist that follows teenager Dallas Edwards, played by actor Jack Samson, and his friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California. The truths they uncover begin to unravel extraordinary secrets held tightly within the deepest levels of the Government.

Regular readers will recognise that the storyline dovetails nicely with DeLonge’s long-stated fascination with UFOs and the possibility of life on other plans. DeLonge wrote the film script with Ian Miller. Curb Your Enthusiasm actor Richard Kind stars alongside Samson, Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers), Arianne Zucker (Days of Our Lives) and Sports Illustrated model Camille Kostek.

Polymath DeLonge will also be writing and performing original music for the film’s soundtrack.

“Hope you like blink-era dick jokes, skateboarding culture, UFOs and a few sekrets thrown in. :),” he posted on social media. “I actually laughed so hard yesterday, I had tears. I really think you’re all going to love this film.”

In perhaps his boldest statement ever, DeLonge recently implied that aliens may have been present at the birth of Jesus Christ.